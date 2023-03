TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a plane crash near an airport in Wesley Chapel.

Authorities said the crash happened along Birdsong Boulevard, close to the Tampa North Aero Park.

Two people were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration and the ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.