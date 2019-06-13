2 hospitalized after crash on U.S. 19 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles on U.S. 19 Thursday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S .19 and State Road 52.

Officials said two people were hospitalized with injuries said to be non-life-threatening.

A deputy observed one of three vehicles driving on its rim before it hit the two other vehicles and had planned to pull over the driver.

It’s unclear if charges are pending.

Further information was not immediately available.

