NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The New Port Richey Police Department said it responded to a four-person “strong-armed robbery” at Sims Park on Wednesday.

Police said two victims, a male and female, were attacked and robbed around midnight. The four suspects fled the scene after taking several of their items.

Police said the victims were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance due to the extent of their injuries.

On Friday, police arrested 19-year-olds Jaquez Geovantah Osborne and Jayda Butler, 21-year-old Tayson Carter, Jr. and a female minor for second-degree robbery, the press release said.