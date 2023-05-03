PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Schools said two assistant football coaches were fired and the head coach was suspended at Sunlake High School after a fight broke out during practice Monday.

The school district said a fight broke out between two assistant coaches in front of the team. One of the coaches was injured after the fight.

Both coaches have been relieved of their duties. One coach was an instructional assistant and has been relieved from that position as well, the school district said.

The head coach has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

A meeting was held Tuesday with the parents of the players.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“We are investigating a report of an altercation between two adults which occurred on Monday. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. Please note that the incident did not involve any students, nor were any students injured as a result.”