Police pursuit from Ulta Beauty store ends with 2 Florida women arrested

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida women were arrested Friday night after a pursuit from an Ulta Beauty in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were responding to a report of a reckless driver Friday around 9 p.m. when they spotted a 2008 Infinity sedan who reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer earlier in the night.

When troopers spotted the sedan in the Ulta parking lot, they attempted a traffic stop. That’s when they said the driver, Daija Z’nae Washington-Alston, 24, of Seffner, flee authorities.

Dashcam video from the trooper’s cruiser showed the sedan running a red light at Wesley Chapel Boulevard and SR-56 when it was struck by a passing vehicle. A second police cruiser can be seen surrounding the sedan at which time it takes off driving in the wrong direction of SR-56.

As the chase continued further up the road, troopers cut the sedan off and performed a PIT maneuver ending the pursuit.

Washington-Alston and a passenger, Trakeria Nicole Nicholson, 25, of Tampa, were both arrested and found in possession of dozens of stolen perfumes from an earlier theft in Marion County.

Washington-Alston was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving involving property damage, driving while license suspended and VOP – possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Pasco County Jail.

Nicholson was returned to the Ocala Police Department due to her involvement in the earlier theft.