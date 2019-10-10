2 dogs die in New Port Richey house fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two dogs have died after a house caught on fire Wednesday night in New Port Richey.

Pasco Fire Rescue says the fire happened at a home in the 4300 block of Otter Way.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters were able to combat the fire they, however, could not save the dogs.

Thankfully no one else was injured.

