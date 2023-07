PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested after two dogs died in a car on Friday, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 40-year-old Tiffany Critchfield left the dogs in the vehicle for an hour at a Walmart, located at 12610 US 19 in Hudson, resulting in their deaths.

Critchfield was arrested for felony animal cruelty.

