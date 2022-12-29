PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children were among four people hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

First responders said the crash happened near State Road 54 at Lakepointe Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said three drivers were stopped on the road for traffic when a 26-year-old failed to stop and “took evasive action to avoid a collision.”

Investigators said the 26-year-old driver collided with a stopped vehicle, which propelled the stopped vehicle and caused it to hit another vehicle.

Troopers said the 26-year-old driver continue to travel east and collided with the passenger side of a third vehicle. The driver then steered back to the left and struck another vehicle’s tail light.

Troopers said two adults and two children were taken to a hospital. Officials said the children, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.