19-year-old charged with murder after killing man with hammer, police say

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – New Port Richey police have charged a man with murder after he told police he hit a man with a hammer in the head during an argument.

Police say 19-year-old Jacob Young told police Thursday at first that he was not sure how the 69-year-old man died, but later admitted to detectives he had killed the victim, washed the hammer, and hid it under items on the kitchen counter.

Young was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to Land O’ Lakes Detention Center without incident.

Police did not say if there was any relation to the victim and Young.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss