19-year-old charged with murder after killing man with hammer, police say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – New Port Richey police have charged a man with murder after he told police he hit a man with a hammer in the head during an argument.

Police say 19-year-old Jacob Young told police Thursday at first that he was not sure how the 69-year-old man died, but later admitted to detectives he had killed the victim, washed the hammer, and hid it under items on the kitchen counter.

Young was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to Land O’ Lakes Detention Center without incident.

Police did not say if there was any relation to the victim and Young.