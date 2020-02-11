18-year-old dies after crash on US 19 in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a teenager was fatally injured in a crash in Hudson on Monday.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 near Sea Ranch Drive.

According to the report, Edward Perez, 18, of Port Richey was heading south in a 1997 Toyota Corrolla when he lost control of the vehicle, which went over the median and struck a GMC Denali.

Perez suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Denali was not hurt.

No charges are pending, according to the report.

LATEST STORIES: