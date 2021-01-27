18, 19, and 26-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three young adults died after a single-vehicle crash in Hudson Tuesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed west on Denton Avenue with two passengers in his car — an 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male.

FHP said the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway, struck a guardrail and flipped over. Both passengers were ejected while the driver remained trapped in the vehicle which caught fire.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt.