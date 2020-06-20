17-year-old Pasco County boy dies of coronavirus, FDOH reports

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old Pasco County teen died of COVID-19, health officials reported Saturday.

The death count increased by 40 Saturday, bringing the death toll to 3,144. Of the 40 deaths reported was a 17-year-old Pasco County boy.

Health officials said the teen did not contract the virus by traveling, and it is unknown if he came in contact with a confirmed case.

According to the Florida Dept. of Health, there have been 17 coronavirus-related deaths in Pasco County.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss