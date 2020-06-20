17-year-old Pasco County boy dies of coronavirus, FDOH reports

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old Pasco County teen died of COVID-19, health officials reported Saturday.
The death count increased by 40 Saturday, bringing the death toll to 3,144. Of the 40 deaths reported was a 17-year-old Pasco County boy.
Health officials said the teen did not contract the virus by traveling, and it is unknown if he came in contact with a confirmed case.
According to the Florida Dept. of Health, there have been 17 coronavirus-related deaths in Pasco County.
