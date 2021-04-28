17-year old in custody after high speed chase in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After serving 20 years in the Air Force, Emanuel Coley thought he was back in combat on Wednesday morning. All he heard was a loud boom while he was in bed.

“It shook me… it shook me out of the bed where I was like, woo,” said Coley. “I literally jumped. it was like I was back overseas… over there. It was scary.”

Emanuel Coley was awakened when the stolen pickup truck slammed into his garage.

The noise Coley heard was a stolen pickup truck slamming into his garage door.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the townhome complex on Cypress Creek Road in Lutz, trying to track down a stolen pickup truck.

When they arrived, they spotted the truck and told the driver to get out. He didn’t. Instead, he backed up, hit a police cruiser, and then sped forward hitting a tree and a fence before proceeding southbound on Cypress Creek Road.

Deputies were on his tail with the chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour before the truck plunged into a pond at the intersection of County Line Road and Mansfield Boulevard.

Deputies again ordered the driver out of the truck. This time he complied and swam to shore. The driver was 17-years old.

William Bradigan was also awakened by the commotion.

“We were sleeping, the neighbors came and rang the doorbell after our son woke up,” said Bradigan. “He said the police were outside and had their guns drawn at a car they were chasing after and we came outside and boom this is what we had to look at.”

Bradigan’s Honda was the car that was damaged in the parking lot of the complex. He’s waiting on an insurance adjuster to get an estimate.

Deputies took the teenager into custody. He’s now facing felony charges for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude and grand theft auto. Investigators say he also had warrants out for his arrest from Hillsborough County.