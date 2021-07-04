17-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by intoxicated driver in Pasco County, FHP says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old is dead after getting hit by a car in Pasco County on Allen Road early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A FHP press release states Andrea Nadine Woods, 43, of Zephyrhills was driving south on Allen Road south of Happy Days Drive when she lost control and hit a 17-year-old on a bicycle. The 17-year-old was with another teenager, neither of which were wearing helmets or using lights on the bike.

The FHP said Woods was “impaired in excess of three times the legal limit” at the time, leading to her being arrested on DUI manslaughter and getting booked in the Pasco County Jail.