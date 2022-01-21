16-year-old reported missing in Pasco County, deputies say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are looking for a missing teenager out of Port Richey, last seen early Friday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Payton Jeanfils, 16, went missing around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Lane.

Payton is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has black and blue hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Jeanfils was wearing a white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants when she was last seen.

If you have any information on Jeanfils’ whereabouts, call the non-emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

