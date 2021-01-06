16-year-old girl struck and killed while riding bicycle in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed while on a bicycle in Zephyrhills Wednesday morning.
Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed around 9 a.m. that the girl had been hit near Autumn Palm Drive and Tucker Road.
Gaskins said the vehicle that struck the child stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.
The child was reported deceased around 1 p.m.
This story will be updated.
