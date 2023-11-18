PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old girl died after colliding head-on with a truck Friday afternoon in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 3:04 p.m., the teenage girl from Land O Lakes was driving a Chrysler Sebring heading southbound on Ehren Cutoff.

When she approached a curve in the roadway, just north of Parkway Boulevard, she crossed the centerline and struck a 20-year-old Ocala man, driving a Peterbilt single-unit truck, who was traveling northbound.

The girl died at the scene of the crash.

It is unknown if the 20-year-old suffered injuries.