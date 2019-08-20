16 depressions develop near Lakeside Woodlands homes in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – It promises to be an uneasy few weeks for residents living in a section of the Lakeside Woodlands neighborhood in Hudson.

A total of 16 depressions opened up and they may still be increasing in size.

Private crews worked to add sand to the numerous depressions near Sylvan Drive and Willow Brook Court.

But they left the largest alone, with its gaping wide hole and irrigation pipes suspended in mid-air.

Barbara Geren thinks heavy rain may be the cause. She took video and a few shots of a hole right near the road.

“We just moved here in January so it was really frightening. And that was always my biggest fear. So I went across the street and I checked it out and I looked at it and it scared me to death” said Geren.

Underneath the homes is a system of caves. Every so often, a sinkhole swallows trees, plants, or even a house, with very little warning.

“You see these caverns that are opening up. I mean it’s so scary for these residents here” said State Representative Amber Mariano.

Pasco County EMS has assessed the situation several times, and for now, is assuring residents, there is no life or safety concern.

But it’s an on-going problem.

“We’re in the area that has sinkholes. I had another neighbor across the street had it underneath their house. Had to have it fixed” said Ken Landry.

Filling in the holes will fall on the homeowners or the HOA, because they are all on private property.

All that rain we got last week could be to blame. A state Geologist may visit to make a determination.