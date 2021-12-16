15-year-old Pasco Co. girl missing for nearly a week, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a teen who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Deputies say 15-year-old Ashley Villanueva is considered missing and endangered.

Villanueva was last seen on Dec. 9 around 7 a.m. in the Johnson Street area of Dade City.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Villanueva’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

