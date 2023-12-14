PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old bicyclist was killed in a Pasco County crash early Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old man was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on Kitten Trail around 6:30 a.m.

At the intersection of Thompson Avenue, troopers said the Charger came upon a bicyclist traveling eastbound in the travel lane with no lights on the dark, unlighted roadway.

“Despite an attempt to avoid a collision, the vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle causing serious injuries to the rider who was not wearing a helmet,” troopers said in a news release.

The bicyclist, identified as a 15-year-old Hudson boy, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Hudson Academy, a school near the crash scene, released a statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we are informing students and staff today about the passing of one of our Cobra students. Due to an unfortunate accident on the way to school, Myles Farago, was struck by a car. He is being remembered as a kind, caring and talented student. We have the crisis team on campus to help staff and students with their grief. Please keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”