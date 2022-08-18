The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old Pasco County student was arrested Thursday for threatening to kill another student, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the teen, who attends Anclote High School, made the threat directly to another student. There was no threat to other students at the high school.

Deputies encouraged parents and guardians to discuss the repercussions of making threats to students.

“Threats made electronically through text message or on social media can result in criminal consequences,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Social media posts that appear to pose a threat to a school or an individual can be reported to the Pasco County Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.