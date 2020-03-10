14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a 14-year-old was fatally struck by a Jeep while riding their bicycle in New Port Richey on Tuesday.

The accident happened in the area of Moon Lake Road and Slidell Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The child was rushed to an area hospital, where they later died.

It’s unclear if the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

