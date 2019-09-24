Fivay student seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old Fivay High School student was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the boy was walking on the intersection of Schader Boulevard and Little Road when he was hit by a vehicle.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene of the crash. It appears the impact knocked the victim out of his shoes, but that has not been confirmed. (WFLA photo)

He was rushed to Bayonet Point Medical Center as a trauma alert. His current condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if charges are pending. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

NOTE: The Pasco County Fire Rescue previously reported the victim was 14 years old, but school officials say the boy was 16 years old. This story has been corrected.

