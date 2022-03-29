LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies had to revive a 14-year-old girl after they said a Land O’ Lakes man gave her a heroin and fentanyl mixture on early Wednesday morning.

Christopher Smith, 37, faces a child abuse charge. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Smith told the victim that she would have to pay him back for the drugs later. She agreed to pay him via Cashapp.

Deputies said the girl almost immediately overdosed and had to be revived by deputies with two doses of naloxone. The victim was near death, according to deputies.

Deputies said the victim’s blood tested positive for Fentanyl.

The victim also told deputies Smith gave her the drugs, which was corroborated by two other girls who were there, according to deputies. Smith was then arrested.