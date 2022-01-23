14-year-old reported missing in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are looking for a missing runaway girl last seen Saturday night in New Port Richey.

Deputies say Kayla Davis, 14, was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Keyes Place.

Kayla is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she was wearing a blue shirt and white Crocs the last time she was seen.

If you know where she is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 or send an online tip.