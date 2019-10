PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old has been arrested following threats made at Chasco Middle School.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the student was arrested for written threats to kill.

This comes following a string of similar arrests throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The name of the student was not released.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents to speak with their children that these threats will be taken seriously.