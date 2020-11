PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old Pasco County teen has died following an ATV crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened a couple of miles north of State Road 52 in Pasco County.

Troopers say, two boys, an 11-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, and a 13-year-old from Land O Lakes crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was thrown from his ATV and the ATV overturned onto the child.

The teen died at the scene of the crash. The other child was not hurt.