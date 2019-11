PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies have arrested a 13-year-old student at Imagine Charter School after they posted a bomb threat to social media.

Deputies say the student was quickly identified and was arrested.

After investigating, deputies found the threat to be a hoax with no actual threat to the school.

Deputies are now urging parents to talk to their students about the severity of these threats and the consequences that could come from making a false threat.

LATEST STORIES: