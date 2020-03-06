PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A 13-year-old was burned from head-to-toe after playing with an unknown chemical in their room.
According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the teen was found severely burned in their room which is located in Cedar Ridge Drive in Hudson.
The teen was taken to the hospital with severe burns to most of their body.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
MORE TOP STORIES
- Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay
- Pennsylvania llama running to be 2020 Cadbury Bunny
- 13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical
- Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak
- Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0