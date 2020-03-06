Breaking News
13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A 13-year-old was burned from head-to-toe after playing with an unknown chemical in their room.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the teen was found severely burned in their room which is located in Cedar Ridge Drive in Hudson.

The teen was taken to the hospital with severe burns to most of their body.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

