13 dogs rescued from hot shed in Pasco Co, will be up for adoption

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanks to a Pasco County Animal Control Officer, 13 dogs, including 11 puppies, were rescued after being found under a hot shed.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue says on Facebook, Pasco County Animal Control Officer Stella Ickes was called to a home where she found two mother dogs and eleven puppies under the shed.

With the help of two other Pasco County firefighters, all thirteen pups from under the hot shed were rescued and have fully recovered.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says the puppies will be placed up for adoption.