12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co.

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five people including a 12-year-old child are hurt following a crash in Pasco County.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, it happened in the area of State Road 52 and McKendree Road.

The 12-year-old child and an adult were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts. At this time State Road 52 is closed as an investigation is underway into the incident.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

