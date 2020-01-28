12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five people including a 12-year-old child are hurt following a crash in Pasco County.
According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, it happened in the area of State Road 52 and McKendree Road.
The 12-year-old child and an adult were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts. At this time State Road 52 is closed as an investigation is underway into the incident.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
