12-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot up school in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old Pasco County middle school student is facing a felony charge after deputies say he threatened to shoot up his school.

The child is a student at Cypress Creek Middle School on Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel.

Investigators say he used his school e-mail account to send correspondence to each of his six teachers saying, “I’m going to shoot this whole school up. I, going to kill you all b…”

Deputies say the child admitted to what he had done after his arrest.

