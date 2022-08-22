pistol replica, shield, glasses, speedloader and plastic balls – preparation for the game – side weapon

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a student at Chasco Middle School fired an airsoft gun multiple times into a backpack while in the cafeteria Monday.

“Pasco Sheriff’s Office urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of their actions, and to report anything suspicious to a trusted adult,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No one was said to be injured, and the student was charged with disruption of a school function, according to the sheriff’s office.

