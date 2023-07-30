PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old was killed Sunday after a person struck the child with a dirt bike while jumping over a hill in Dade City.

According to the Dade City Police Department, several individuals were riding dirt bikes at the Dade City Motocross track located at 36722 County Road 52 when the incident occurred.

Officials said the 11-year-old was riding an 85cc dirt bike when he crashed after completing a jump on the track.

The boy had unknown injuries but got back up with his bike, appearing to continue or move off the track. That’s when another individual jumped the same hill, colliding with the boy’s upper body as he came back down onto the track.

First responders at the raceway rushed to the boy’s side and began assessing his injuries.

According to police, a medic requested the Pasco County Fire Rescue to be called due to the extent of the boy’s injuries in his shoulder area.

Shortly after fire rescue arrived, the 11-year-old was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the Hillsborough Medical Examiner’s Office alerted the police department that the child had died.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.