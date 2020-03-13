11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A serious crash is impacting traffic on State Road 56 in Pasco County.

The crash happened on State Road 56 and Northwood Palm Boulevard.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said two people sustained serious injuries and nine others are being treated for minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of State Road 56 will be closed until further notice. Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

