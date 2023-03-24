NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A century-long tradition kicked off in New Port Richey Friday.

The 101st Chasco Fiesta was set up in Sims Park to honor Native American heritage.

It includes dancers, drums, a street parade, and one of Florida’s oldest boat parades.

Event organizers are hoping to spread awareness about tribes throughout the state.

“Knowledge is one of the most important things in my aspect of what we do,” Denni Otter Oliver said. “I want the people to come here and to get a feel for what Native Americans are all about and a feel for the different tribes all over North America.

“Not all tribes are the same, that knowledge can go a long way with passing it on to your kids and other people who don’t know.”

A schedule of events for the Chasco Fiesta is posted here: Calendar – Chasco Fiesta