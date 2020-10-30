1-year-old child hospitalized after bitten by dog

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Fire Rescue is currently investigating an incident where a 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog.

According to the agency, the child is listed as a trauma alert after being bitten in the face at the intersection of Sparkman Road and River Road in Dade City.

A helicopter is inbound to transport the child.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

