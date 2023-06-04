ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County firefighters confirmed a death during a house fire in Zephyrhills early Sunday morning.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said at about 6:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire on Champions Gate Boulevard.

According to officials, the two-story home had smoke coming out of the home.

Firefighters were told a person was still in the house during the fire and tried to rescue the individual, but the victim did not make it.

“Regrettably, it is with a heavy heart that we convey the news that the person has passed away,”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.