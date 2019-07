PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after a mobile home fire in Zephyrhills.

Crews responded to the 38500 block of Banes Drive around midnight and recovered a deceased dog and another animal that was not identified.

Fire officials said one person was flown to the burn unit at Tampa General Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: