HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near a AutoZone Auto Parts in Holiday Thursday afternoon, according Pasco County deputies.

Deputies said they responded to the store at the intersection of US 19 and Darlington Road around 3 p.m. They said their early investigation showed one man shot another man.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, PSCO said.

Deputies are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.