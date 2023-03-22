ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after fire broke out at a mobile home near Zephyrhills on Wednesday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to a home on Nottingham Trail at 12:15 a.m.

Firefighters began to search a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and worked to tamp down the fire. It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Crews found one adult inside the home. Firefighters attempted to revive the victim, but they were pronounced dead at the site of the fire.

Pasco County Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what started the fire.