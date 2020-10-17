1 dead in shooting at youth sports park in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— One person is dead after a shooting at a youth sports park in Zephyrhills, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the Samuel Pasco Athletic Park on Saturday afternoon. The shooter fled the scene, and is believed to be in a white four-door sedan.

Police said one person was killed, but no other injuries were reported.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act of violence, but a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call 911.

