TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to a blaze 13000 block of Clermont Street in Bayonet Point.

Crews found one person dead inside the home. No other injuries were reported.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Source: Bryan Farrow

Further information was not immediately available.