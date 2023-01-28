SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire in Pasco County on Saturday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted firefighters when a structure in the Spring Hill area caught fire.

Deputies said one person died in the fire, but their death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities are still investigating what started the fire.

