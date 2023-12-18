PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a domestic-related shooting Monday evening in Pasco County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to College Hill Drive in the Hudson area and found that the woman had died and the man had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and deputies said there is no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

