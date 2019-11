LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a fatal house fire in Land O’ Lakes.

Fire rescue crews say the fire occurred in the 3000 block of Thistledown Lane, near Cardinal Feather Drive and Mint Leaf Lane.





Three people were injured in the fire. Two people have minor smoke inhalation and one person has died due to severe burns.

No other information has been released at this time.

