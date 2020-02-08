1 adult, 2 children in critical condition after Pasco County house fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One adult and two children are in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in Pasco County Friday night.

The home on Darby Road in San Antonio area caught fire around 10 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke showing and immediately started search and rescue efforts.

An adult was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital while the children were transported by two helicopters.

The fire has been put out and Pasco County fire investigators are at the scene looking into the cause of the fire.

LATEST STORIES: