Pasco County quickly reaches application limit for financial assistance program

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County quickly reached the application limit for its financial assistance program, which helps residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Within 15 minutes of the program opening on Thursday, the county had received more than 1,200 applications, the program’s limit.

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners had received $4 million in funding to distribute loans to residential tenants who have have experienced economic hardship due to COVID-19.

The program will help residents cover mortgage, rent, and utility bills and property association fees and car payments.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding, as demand for this program was understandably extremely high,” the county said in a statement.

Those with questions about the application process can call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.

