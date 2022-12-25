TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing endangered man after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Joshua Hunt, 33, of Zephyrhills was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Hunt is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red hoodie, dark jeans, and had a green backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8107, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.