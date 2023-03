PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Parks has installed accessible beach mats in its fourth park.

The ADA-accessible “Mobi-mats” were added to Moon Lake Park on Friday.

The mats have also been installed at Anclote River Park, Green Key Beach, Moon Lake Park and Sunwest Park.

(Pasco County Parks)

The mats make the beaches more accessible to everyone.

Pasco County Parks said the purchase of the “Mobi-mats” was initiated by the Foward Foundation. The foundation will reimburse the department for the mats.